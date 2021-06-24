Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

PDM stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

