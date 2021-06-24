Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $87,000 Position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in Frontline by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 83,919 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,646 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 23,056 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 478,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 239,924 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Frontline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Frontline by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 54,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Frontline in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

FRO opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.13. Frontline Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 68 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. Frontline Ltd.

