Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.51. Pro-Dex shares last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 4,895 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $107.07 million, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million for the quarter.

In other Pro-Dex news, CFO Alisha Charlton sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $33,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDEX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

