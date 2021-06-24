Proequities Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,758 AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC)

Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MINC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MINC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,673,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,653,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $956,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 31,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MINC opened at $48.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.86. AdvisorShares Newfleet Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.96 and a 52 week high of $52.42.

