Proequities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 312.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $17.62 on Thursday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $482.19 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.90.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $39.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

