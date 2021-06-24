Proequities Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,049,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,837,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,525,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,149 shares in the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth $19,459,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 3,234.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 245,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,276,000 after purchasing an additional 238,412 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of HYD stock opened at $63.31 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $58.78 and a twelve month high of $63.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.