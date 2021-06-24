Proequities Inc. Invests $95,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $75,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 81.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,793,000 after buying an additional 450,378 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 557,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after buying an additional 319,736 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1,950.8% during the first quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 306,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after buying an additional 291,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after buying an additional 174,904 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

