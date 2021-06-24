Proequities Inc. Purchases 15,254 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,254 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,520,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,908 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1,269.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 321,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 297,711 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 331,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 258,810 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 23.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FAX stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

