Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.460-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $529 million-535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $525 million.Progress Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.810-0.830 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,708. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $49.23. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

