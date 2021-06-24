Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67,991.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 24th. In the last week, Project Inverse has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0261 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $590,323.35 and approximately $67,991.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00046927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.78 or 0.00100589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00164710 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003123 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,764.34 or 1.00550857 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

