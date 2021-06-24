Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Financial Review

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Proofpoint has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Proofpoint and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proofpoint $1.05 billion 9.45 -$163.81 million ($0.85) -203.53 Marin Software $29.98 million 0.63 -$14.05 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Proofpoint.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proofpoint and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proofpoint 0 13 7 0 2.35 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Proofpoint currently has a consensus target price of $159.27, suggesting a potential downside of 7.94%. Given Proofpoint’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Proofpoint is more favorable than Marin Software.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Proofpoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Proofpoint shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Marin Software shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proofpoint and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proofpoint -12.40% -8.79% -1.71% Marin Software -44.49% -73.86% -29.95%

Summary

Proofpoint beats Marin Software on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc. operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics. The company also provides integrated email security, cloud security, threat protection products, information protection and archiving, and digital risk protection product services. In addition, it offers solutions that enable secure business-to-business and business-to-consumer communications; email encryption services that encrypt sensitive emails and deliver them to PC or mobile device; file-transfer solutions for end-users to share various forms of documents and other content; security optimized cloud architecture solutions; and security-as-a-service platform consisting of solutions, platform technologies, and infrastructures. The company serves governments, education, financial services, and healthcare sectors; small and medium businesses; and mobile operators and Internet service providers. Proofpoint, Inc. has a partnership with Relativity ODA LLC to integrate Proofpoint platform with Relativity Trace to deliver an end-to-end archive and communication surveillance solution. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

