Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Provident Financial to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Shares of PFG opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 35.64, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 154.90 ($2.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 330.40 ($4.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £571.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.79.

In other Provident Financial news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total value of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.