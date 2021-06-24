Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Marathon Oil worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 3.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -13.79%.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Insiders sold a total of 166,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.02.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

