Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.17 Million Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3,921.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 417,514 shares of the information security company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,131 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FireEye were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FireEye by 24.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, CFO Frank Verdecanna sold 87,992 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $1,705,284.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 665,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,894,909.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.74 and a beta of 1.12. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.38 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.