Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

BIV stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $94.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.38.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

