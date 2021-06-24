Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 118,426 Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 50.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,426 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brooks Automation by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 20,794 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Brooks Automation news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,331 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,931. 1.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $92.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.34. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 1.97.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Brooks Automation’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

