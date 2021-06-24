Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,840 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,840 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vectrus were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vectrus by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Vectrus by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Vectrus by 4.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 79,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Vectrus by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 513,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,451,000 after purchasing an additional 25,545 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE VEC opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.54. Vectrus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.83 and a 12-month high of $60.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Vectrus had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $434.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

