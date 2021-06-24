Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 502,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.39% of Organogenesis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORGO. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Organogenesis by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Organogenesis by 754.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.34% of the company’s stock.

ORGO stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.88. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 43.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Starr Wisdom sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $442,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 386,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,541,026.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,212,112 shares of company stock worth $68,993,938. Corporate insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

