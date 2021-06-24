Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.08 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

