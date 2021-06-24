PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,096,000 after buying an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in PTC by 34.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,629,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PTC by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,782,000 after purchasing an additional 267,055 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

