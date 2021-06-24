PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.71 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.18 and a 12 month high of $149.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

