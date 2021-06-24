Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,455.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,402.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,018.38 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

