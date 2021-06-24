Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Humana were worth $9,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 689,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Humana by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 157,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,564,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 223,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,814,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,179,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $438.46 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.52.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $475.94.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

