Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MetLife were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.36.

MetLife stock opened at $59.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.02.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

