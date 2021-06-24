Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.63 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $6,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $800,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $242.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.18 and a fifty-two week high of $248.74. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

