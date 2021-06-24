Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $290.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.00 and a one year high of $327.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.72.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

