Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Lowers Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $314,304.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,536,001 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $62.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $75.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.27.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.