Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $9,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $538,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,939.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $1,089,253.20. In the last three months, insiders sold 240,382 shares of company stock valued at $21,837,281. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $104.76 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $66.45 and a twelve month high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.