Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,035,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,436,290,000 after acquiring an additional 728,261 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after purchasing an additional 313,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,590,000 after purchasing an additional 23,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,839,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 846,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,295,000 after buying an additional 17,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,100 shares of company stock worth $43,660,106. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $529.80 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

