Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 177 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Public Storage by 62.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSA opened at $303.76 on Thursday. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $183.22 and a twelve month high of $305.59. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $282.20.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.40%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

