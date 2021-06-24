Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 270 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,398 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 8,568 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,995 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Electronic Arts by 61.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,390 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $18,328,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 655,873 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $88,785,000 after acquiring an additional 115,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA opened at $138.62 on Thursday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.12.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $109,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

