Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 29 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 2,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,471.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,445.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,438 shares in the company, valued at $21,238,298. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total value of $141,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,667 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,143. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,455.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,402.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,018.38 and a twelve month high of $1,579.52. The company has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,575.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securiti raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,663.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

