Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 702 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,864 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Twitter were worth $8,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Twitter by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its holdings in Twitter by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.57.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $66.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.23 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.