Public Mint 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $90,113.00 (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and $90,113.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00052292 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001155 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 202.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

