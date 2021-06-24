pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Reaches $3.70 on Major Exchanges

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for about $3.70 or 0.00010646 BTC on exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a total market cap of $34,899.64 and approximately $33.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00020188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.09 or 0.00604787 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000292 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

pulltherug.finance (CRYPTO:RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pulltherug.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pulltherug.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

