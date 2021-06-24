Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Diebold Nixdorf in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.31 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of DBD opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 3.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DBD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,421,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,755,000 after acquiring an additional 763,379 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 255,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 114,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. The company operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.