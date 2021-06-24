Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chevron in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chevron’s FY2021 earnings at $5.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

NYSE CVX opened at $106.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $204.89 billion, a PE ratio of -25.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 136,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 14,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.