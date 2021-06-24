QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 58.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $13,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QGEN. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.25. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.04.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

