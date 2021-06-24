QS Investors LLC Acquires 118,124 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,185,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.9% of QS Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $74,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,073,000 after buying an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4,148.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,716,000 after buying an additional 839,406 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 545.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 746,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,624,000 after buying an additional 638,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,589,000 after buying an additional 329,841 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.97. 26,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,326,496. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.69. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $48.76 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.