QS Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,081 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $19,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 147,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,292,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $1,331,860.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,335,183. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.00. 22,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,781. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.26.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

