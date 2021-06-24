QS Investors LLC Purchases 21,111 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 818,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,111 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,610.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 790,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.14. The company had a trading volume of 143,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,052,848. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

