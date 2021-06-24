QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,148 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $906,005,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after buying an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,192,091,000 after buying an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Intel by 741.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $55.64. 395,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,819,432. The stock has a market cap of $224.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.32.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

