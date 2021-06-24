Qtron Investments LLC Has $652,000 Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 103.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UGI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in UGI by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

UGI stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $48.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In other news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

