Qtron Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 156,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Telefónica by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Telefónica by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 347,032.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Telefónica by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,170,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 317,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

TEF stock opened at $4.72 on Thursday. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.4478 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 8.9%. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

