Qtron Investments LLC Sells 2,166 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

SSNC opened at $72.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.45 and a 52-week high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.58.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

