Qtron Investments LLC Trims Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HON opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.53 and a 1-year high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

