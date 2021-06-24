QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.1% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $117,110,000 after buying an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,100 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.48. 169,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,822,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $86.68 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.07. The company has a market cap of $155.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

