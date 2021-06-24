Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.04 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $955.98 million.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.62. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,004. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $827.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.69. Quanex Building Products has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

