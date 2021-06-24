Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on QBCRF shares. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.30. 9,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.42. Quebecor has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

