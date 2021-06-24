Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $147,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DGX opened at $129.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $103.26 and a 12-month high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

